Malta: PN sets up pandemic task force

In-Nazzjon reports an announcement by PN Leader Bernard Grech that he is setting up a Covid-19 Action Team to assess the situation and make recommendations. Grech said the team will meet social partners to forge a common plan.
The paper says that the number of active Covid-19 cases rose to 1,099 after another 122 infections were registered on Friday – a new daily record high. There are currently six people in intensive care and twelve in the infectious diseases unit.
