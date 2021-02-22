Malta: Rise in explicit video leaks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that the cybercrime police have registered an increase in reports about illicit video leaks of sexually explicit material. There were eight cases in 2020, double the normal rate, and already two cases this year.

Another report quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that the government is working to striking a balance between providing stability to tenants of homes under the pre-1995 rental arrangements and the right to fair compensation for property owners.

