Malta: PN to announce mental health proposals

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who announced that the party is working on a plan for mental health reform. Speaking during a Q&A session, Grech said that the proposals will also address Mount Carmel hospital. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/02/1pagna-gdida-ghal-pajjizna-li-thares-lis-socjeta-kollha-u-lil-malta-bernard-grech/

Another story says that Opposition Leader Bernard Grech called on the Prime Minister to sack minister Carmelo Abela following allegations against him by two murder suspects. Grech said that Robert Abela cannot afford to have the minister in his Cabinet. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/02/robert-abela-ghandu-jkecci-lill-ministru-abela-mill-kabinett-sakemm-il-pulizija-tlesti-l-investigazzjoni/

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro