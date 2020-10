Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Nationalist Party will be launching an action plan, in light of “the government’s incompetence” in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said the party has launched a task force made up of MPs Claudio Grech, Clyde Puli, Stephen Spiteri, Claudette Pace and Maria Fatima Deguara. The task force will be led by Grech himself.

Updated: 1729

Source: MaltaToday

Like this: Like Loading...