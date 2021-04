Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that the party will unveil a ten-year plan for the tourism sector. Grech made the announcement during an interview on national television on Wednesday.

The paper says that the PN Covid Action Team welcomed the cautious easing of restrictive measures. A statement by the party said that the government is finally abiding by the advice of healthcare experts.

