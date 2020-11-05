Malta: PN to take stand against former party candidate

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes a PN spokesperson who said that the party will ‘appropriate action’ if Ryan Mercieca is elected to parliament in today’s casual election on the 13th District. The party disassociated itself with Mercieca’s candidacy over claims of serious misconduct.

Another story follows the Caruana Galizia public inquiry hearing on Wednesday where Nexia BT ‘s Brian Tonna and Karl Cini took the witness stand, but both refused to answer and invoked their right to silence for all questions asked to them.

