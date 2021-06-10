Malta: PN unveils mental health reform proposals

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports the launch of a nine-point plan for mental health by the Nationalist Party. The reform envisages the building of a new dedicated hospital and expanding community services. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/09/gvern-gdid-nazzjonalista-jaghlaq-l-isptar-monte-carmeli-u-jiftah-sptar-mentali-gdid/

Another story quotes a statement by the PN spokesperson for citizenship, Beppe Fenech Adami, who said that the opposition had warned the government about the risks to Malta’s reputation posed by the passport scheme. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/09/il-pn-jappella-lill-gvern-biex-jieqaf-jaghmel-hsara-lir-reputazzjoni-ta-pajjizna/

The paper follows PN Leader Bernard Grech to a visit to the open market in Birkirkara. He said that the party is committed to reducing electricity bills and refund families for overcharges by Arms. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/09/determinat-li-nnaqsu-l-piz-tal-kontijiet-tad-dawl-bernard-grech/

