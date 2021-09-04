Malta: PN unveils proposals for open-spaces policy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports on proposals by the PN to protect and promote green open spaces in the countryside and along the coast. The recommendations include the creation of a tree-map and a green scoring system for localities. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/09/03/spazji-miftuha-u-rigenerazzjoni-ambjentali/

Another story quotes Bernard Grech’s reaction to Anthony Debono’s acquittal on Friday, that the charges against him were a smear campaign orchestrated by the PL. The PN leader said he expected the Prime Minister to apologise to the Debonos. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/09/03/qed-nistenna-l-prim-ministru-jitlob-apologija-bernard-grech/

