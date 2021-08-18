Malta: PN wants authorities to scrap Marsascala project

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the Nationalist Party is requesting Transport Malta to withdraw plans for the Marsascala marina project and to start a consultation exercise with residents and stakeholders on a holistic plan for the locality.

The paper reports the death of 30-year-old inmate Colin Galea, 10 days after he attempted suicide in his cell. This was the 13th death at Corradino Correctional Facility in the last three years.

Another story says that the president of the University Students Council, Neil Zahra, expressed support for a national conference on the effects of climate change proposed by the PN. Zahra said that climate impacts are above partisan issues.

