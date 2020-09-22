Malta: PN welcomes garnishee order on Schembri assets

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the Nationalist Party welcomes the court order to freeze the assets of Keith Schembri, Brian Tonna and Karl Cini. In a statement, the party said it expected everyone involved in government corruption to face justice.

Another story says that Malta has now registered eight Covid-related deaths in the last eight days, with a total of 23 victims since the start of the pandemic. The total number of recorded infections stood at 2,985 by Monday.

