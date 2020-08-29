Preloader
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Police arrest second man involved in murder

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that the police have arrested a second man in connection with the Sliema double murder. The 36-year-old was caught at a hotel in Gżira and was apprehended after attempting to flee.

The paper quotes Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci who said that the latest Covid-19 containment measures are effective and that the average number of new cases has dropped since they were introduced.

By Corporate Dispatch

