Malta: Police arrest second man involved in murder

The Independent reports that the police have arrested a second man in connection with the Sliema double murder. The 36-year-old was caught at a hotel in Gżira and was apprehended after attempting to flee.
The paper quotes Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci who said that the latest Covid-19 containment measures are effective and that the average number of new cases has dropped since they were introduced.
