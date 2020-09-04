Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta

Malta: Police arrest Valletta assault suspect




The Times says that a 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a violent attack on a woman in Valletta last weekend. The victim, Anna Karsbjer, said she was relieved at the news and expected to be informed of how the case will proceed.

Another story reports on the compilation of evidence against Daniel Muka, accused of the Sliema double murder in August. The police said they found the suspect wearing gold stolen from the house of the victim when he was arrested.

