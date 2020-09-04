Malta: Police arrest Valletta assault suspect

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that a 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a violent attack on a woman in Valletta last weekend. The victim, Anna Karsbjer, said she was relieved at the news and expected to be informed of how the case will proceed.

Another story reports on the compilation of evidence against Daniel Muka, accused of the Sliema double murder in August. The police said they found the suspect wearing gold stolen from the house of the victim when he was arrested.

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9

