Malta: Police Assistant Commissioner felt obliged to answer to Keith Schembri

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon follows the testimony of former Police Assistant Commissioner Silvio Valletta who said that chief of staff Keith Schembri used to call him for information about his work, and he felt an obligation to answer.

Another story reports that the total number of Covid-19 cases climbed to 6,617 since the start of the pandemic in March., with 458 registered only in the last three days. The paper says that the cause of transmission for hundreds of cases is still unknown.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...