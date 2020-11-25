Malta: Police bust smuggling cell with links to international crime

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta Today reports that criminal lawyer Arthur Azzopardi and accountant Chris Baldacchino were among ten people arrested in an anti-smuggling sting on Monday. Investigators believe the illegal ring had ties with the Mafia and Libyan armed groups.
Another story says that health authorities are still investigating the Covid-19 cases registered on Tuesday. From 133 new infections, 16 were among family members of previously known patients, eight were work or other direct contacts, and one came from social gatherings.
