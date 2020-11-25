Malta: Police bust smuggling cell with links to international crime

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today reports that criminal lawyer Arthur Azzopardi and accountant Chris Baldacchino were among ten people arrested in an anti-smuggling sting on Monday. Investigators believe the illegal ring had ties with the Mafia and Libyan armed groups.

Another story says that health authorities are still investigating the Covid-19 cases registered on Tuesday. From 133 new infections, 16 were among family members of previously known patients, eight were work or other direct contacts, and one came from social gatherings.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...