Malta: Police Chief calls on Fenech to desist from making ‘frivolous’ allegations

Yorgen Fenech must desist from making further “frivolous and vexatious” allegations, Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà said in a counter judicial protest on Tuesday.

Fenech, who stands accused with the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, filed a judicial protest before the First Hall of the Civil Court requesting that the police launch an investigation into comments made by parte civile lawyer and Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi on Mr Justice Giovanni Grixti on the day the latter was expected to deliberate on a bail request from Fenech.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745