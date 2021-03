Reading Time: < 1 minute



Police have confirmed investigations are underway on the illegal disposal of concrete in a conservation zone at Birżebbuġa that took place in recent days. People in the vicinity took a picture of the ready-mix truck allegedly dumping concrete at Wied ix-Xoqqa.

Responding to questions made by TVM, Police confirmed investigations are ongoing.

Source TVM

Updated 1745

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...