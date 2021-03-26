Malta: Police exhibit 50 documents in court as evidence of kickbacks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times follows the compilation of evidence against Nexia BT partner Brian Tonna. Police inspector Anne Marie Xuereb presented some 50 documents with evidence of kickbacks and commissions from the cash for passport scheme.

Another story reports that a man who was jailed for over a year on false accusations of sexually molesting his daughter has been awarded €23,000 in compensation. His sentence was overturned after the courts found his daughter guilty of false testimony.

