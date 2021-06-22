Malta: Police find hidden supply of weapons at sea

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times leads with the discovery of a stockpile of weapons wrapped in waterproof bags on the seabed. The police believe the stash, which includes a detonator similar to the one used in the Caruana Galizia murder, was hidden away by Tal-Maksar brothers. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/detonator-found-at-sea-could-be-same-as-daphne-car-bomb.881210

The paper quotes Finance Minister Clyde Caruana who said that grey-listing by the FATF would be unfair on Malta. He insisted that the government is committed to strengthening the regulatory framework no matter the result. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/we-will-work-hard-until-last-minute-clyde-caruana.881150

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro