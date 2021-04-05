Malta: Police investigating bitcoin transactions by Yorgen Fenech

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reveals that the police Counter Terrorist Unit is investigating bitcoin transactions by Yorgen Fenech. The businessman is believed to have traded on a dark web marketplace selling illegal drugs and weapons.

Another story reports on a decision by a family court annulling the marriage between two total strangers. The couple, a Maltese woman and a foreign man, for the first time at the Marriage Registry in 2002 when the wife was going through a drug problem.

