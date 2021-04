Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent speaks to the police about reports of an illegal party held in a private villa last week. A spokesperson said that the police have launched a joint investigation with the Malta Tourism Authority.

Another report says that Magistrate Donatello Frendo Dimech confirmed a freezing order on all assets owned by restaurant manager Floren Sultana and former banker Albert Buttigieg following charges of money laundering.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...