Malta

Malta: Police launch new strategy for corps

The Independent outlines an 11-point plan published by the police to help transform the perception and effectiveness of the force. Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa’ said that the document will translate into action.

The paper quotes a statement by the Education Ministry which says that the return to school is a priority and reassured parents and students that the right safety protocols are in place ahead of the new start date in less two weeks.

