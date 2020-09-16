Malta: Police make formal request for information from the UAE

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes MEP David Casa who said that the police have made a full request for information from the United Arab Emirates on August 24. Previous requests to UAE authorities were deemed to be incomplete.

Another story says that the driver who killed a British tourist in a hit-and-run nine years ago has issued an apology to the victim’s family after they laid into Malta’s ‘failed’ judicial system. Driver Mel Spiteri said he will live with remorse all his life.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch #10

Like this: Like Loading...