Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Police make formal request for information from the UAE

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes MEP David Casa who said that the police have made a full request for information from the United Arab Emirates on August 24. Previous requests to UAE authorities were deemed to be incomplete.

Another story says that the driver who killed a British tourist in a hit-and-run nine years ago has issued an apology to the victim’s family after they laid into Malta’s ‘failed’ judicial system. Driver Mel Spiteri said he will live with remorse all his life.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch #10
%d bloggers like this: