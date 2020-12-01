Malta: Police mount operation to free kidnapped woman

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports on a police operation to free an abducted 50-year-old woman on Saturday, tracked down at a Buġibba apartment. The victim’s son reportedly owed one of the kidnappers some €4,000.

The paper quotes a report by Doctors for Choice on a case of an ectopic pregnancy that was developing into a risk to the mother’s life. The doctors said that the current abortion laws complicated access to medication to terminate the pregnancy.

