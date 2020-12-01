Malta: Police mount operation to free kidnapped woman

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
The Times reports on a police operation to free an abducted 50-year-old woman on Saturday, tracked down at a Buġibba apartment. The victim’s son reportedly owed one of the kidnappers some €4,000.
The paper quotes a report by Doctors for Choice on a case of an ectopic pregnancy that was developing into a risk to the mother’s life. The doctors said that the current abortion laws complicated access to medication to terminate the pregnancy.
