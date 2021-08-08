Malta: Police mulling steps against Assistant Commissioner

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times reveals that the police are reviewing the Caruana Galizia inquiry report to assess whether there are enough grounds to act against former Assistant Commissioner Ian Abdilla, who was suspended last week.

The paper carries an interview with the outgoing president of the developers’ association, Sandro Chetcuti. He rejected suggestions that the industry is corrupt and said that it is politicians who often expect donations from developers.

