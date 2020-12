Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that police on the beat will start using body cameras from next year following a €1 million deal with a German company. A spokesperson for the corps said that captured footage cannot be tampered with.

The paper says that Health Minister Chris Fearne will announce its Covid-19 vaccination strategy today, with the first jabs expected to start being administered to front-liners and vulnerable people in January.

