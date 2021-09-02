Malta: Police open probe into spoofing onslaught

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that a police investigation into a series of spoofing attacks on newsrooms has been launched. A police spokesperson said the probe relies on the collaboration of foreign entities.

Another report says that the Prime Minister avoided a direct answer to questions about a possible November election. He dismissed the days being mentioned as rumour and said the government is focused on the Budget. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-09-01/local-news/For-me-it-s-a-closed-subject-Abela-dismisses-questions-on-Muscat-s-possible-return-to-politics-6736236391

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro