Malta: Police pull off biggest drug bust of the year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports on a police raid in Burmarrad seizing over 130 kilograms of cannabis with a street value of €2.5 million, making it the largest anti-drug operation this year. Four men aged between 25 and 43 were arrested. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/08/erbgha-jinzammu-arrestati-brabta-mas-sejba-ta-136-kilo-kannabis/

Another story says that 33 retired police officers will now serve as reserve constables to support the force when needed. Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà said that the officers will undergo specialised training before re-deployment.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro