Malta: Police seize record-breaking 740kg cocaine at the Freeport

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that the police have intercepted 740 kilograms of cocaine at the Freeport with a market value of up to €100 million. The substance was hidden in a container transporting banana from Ecuador to Slovenia. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/06/qabda-ta-740-kg-kokaina-fil-port-hieles-bvalur-fit-triq-stmat-madwar-100miljun/

A second report says that three in four believe that legalised prostitution would abet organised crime and raise risks for money laundering, human trafficking, and exchange of illicit substances. The study was conducted by research firm Misco. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/06/il-maltin-huma-kontra-l-ftuh-ghall-prostituzzjoni-jemmnu-li-din-twassal-ghal-kriminalita-organizzata/

Another story follows the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech on Tuesday where state witness Vince Muscat said that the hitmen did not want to injure Daphne Caruana Galizia, but to eliminate her. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/06/ma-ridniex-inweggghu-lil-daphne-izda-neqirduha/

The paper reports that the Cabinet approved a €170 million investment to build another electricity interconnector from the south of Sicily. Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said the cable will provide security of supply to meet growing demand. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/06/il-gvern-ihabbar-li-se-jkollna-t-tieni-interconnector-binvestiment-ta-e170-miljun/

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro