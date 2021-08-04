Malta: Police suspend assistant commissioner

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that Assistant Police Commissioner Ian Abdilla has been suspended days after his name was mentioned several times in the publication of the Caruana Galizia report. Until recently, he headed the Economic Crimes Unit. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/assistant-police-chief-ian-abdilla-suspended.891043

The paper speaks with one of the two women who were arrested last week for using forged travel documents. She said that the six-month sentence has broken her family as her four-year-old son was placed in the state protection system. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/jailed-turkish-mother-says-family-completely-broken.891214

