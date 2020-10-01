Malta: Police tipped off about weapons order from US

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times leads with the testimony of the head of the anti-terrorist unit, George Vella, who told the Caruana Galizia public inquiry that the police had been tipped off about a purchase of a firearm on the dark web addressed to Yorgen Fenech’s late father’s home, last year.

The paper quotes a report by the European Commission flagging ‘patterns of deep corruption’ in Malta. The report urged the government to implement the reforms recommended by the Venice Commission.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch #10

Like this: Like Loading...