Malta

Malta: Police tipped off about weapons order from US




The Times leads with the testimony of the head of the anti-terrorist unit, George Vella, who told the Caruana Galizia public inquiry that the police had been tipped off about a purchase of a firearm on the dark web addressed to Yorgen Fenech’s late father’s home, last year.

The paper quotes a report by the European Commission flagging ‘patterns of deep corruption’ in Malta. The report urged the government to implement the reforms recommended by the Venice Commission.

