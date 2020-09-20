Malta: Police to create director-general role

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday reveals plans by the police force to replace the role of CEO with a director general. A call for application is expected to be issued shortly and the chosen person will be responsible for strategy and support.

The paper speaks with Planning Authority executive chairperson Martin Saliba who said that most incoming complaints are related to ‘pencil developments’. He said, however, that the PA is not legally empowered to stop these buildings.

