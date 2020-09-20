Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Police to create director-general role

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday reveals plans by the police force to replace the role of CEO with a director general. A call for application is expected to be issued shortly and the chosen person will be responsible for strategy and support.

The paper speaks with Planning Authority executive chairperson Martin Saliba who said that most incoming complaints are related to ‘pencil developments’. He said, however, that the PA is not legally empowered to stop these buildings.

