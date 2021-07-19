Malta: Policy change set to turn Ħal Ferħ into ODZ village

Reading Time: < 1 minute



Corinthia has submitted fresh plans for the redevelopment of the Ħal Ferħ complex, after the government’s decision to change planning policies has empowered it to propose the construction of permanent residences in the sprawling ODZ site.

The Planning Authority had proposed amending the 2006 North West Local Plan explicitly at the government’s request, a decision that had been strongly protested by environmental NGOs and the Church Environment Commission. But these objections ultimately fell on deaf ears, and the change in policy was made official.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745