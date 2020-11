Reading Time: < 1 minute

One in every seven people believe it is “justifiable” for politicians to make “morally dubious” decisions that show favouritism for individuals, according to a new University of Malta survey.

The survey carried out by the Faculty for Social Wellbeing in October asked 600 people whether they considered political decisions that were morally dubious but benefit parts of the population including their own families were ever justified.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 1712

