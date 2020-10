Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent leads with an announcement by Pope Francis naming former Gozo Bishop Mario Grech a cardinal. A ceremony will elevate 13 churchmen to the rank of cardinal at St Peter’s Basilica on November 28.

The paper reports that the number of Covid-19 casualties climbed to 52 after two men died of the infection on Sunday: an 82-year-old and a 75-year-old. 33 of the victims so far were men and 19 were women.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 13

Like this: Like Loading...