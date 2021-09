Reading Time: < 1 minute

Presenter and activist Peppi Azzopardi has called for Pope Francis to pay a visit to the Corradino Correctional Facility when he makes his long-planned visit to Malta.

The Pope had originally planned to visit Malta last year, but the visit was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He has since confirmed that Malta is still on his itinerary, though no date has yet been confirmed.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745