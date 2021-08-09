Malta: Popular pharmaceutical brands low on stock

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that a range of popular pharmaceutical products imported from the UK are running out of stock as a result of Brexit. Pharmacists said that if the products become available again, there will likely be a price hike.

Another story says that the Courts upheld a plea by the lawyers of a man charged with killing his wife, ordering the prosecution to discard statements by the defendant to the police soon after the murder was discovered in 2016. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/statement-of-eleonor-mangions-alleged-killer-must-be-dropped-court.892321

