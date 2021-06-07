Malta: Popular Sliema establishment to set tables on shore

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that the tourism authority has granted Paradise Exiles in Sliema a permit to set up tables on the shore, just opposite the establishment. The authority said that the permit is valid until the end of June.

The paper reports that the Covid-19 government vouchers can start being redeemed from today. People over 16 years are entitled to €100 worth of coupons that can be spent at restaurants, accommodation services as well as retail shops and culture centres.

