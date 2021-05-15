Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that the population in Malta reached 514,564, an increase of 24 per cent over a decade. Figures by the National Statistics Office show that the share of non-Maltese residents grew from five per cent to 20 per cent in this period. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/05/persuna-minn-kull-hamsa-fmalta-barranija/

Another story reports that only one new case of Covid-19 was registered on Friday, the lowest count in ten months. No cases were reported at elderly residencies for the second consecutive week. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/05/kaz-wiehed-gdid-ta-covid-19-fl-ahhar-sighat/

