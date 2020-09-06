Malta: Potentially contaminated waste ferried from Gozo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument says that Waste Serve employees in Gozo have been ordered to falsify documents in order to transport waste that was potentially contaminated with the Covid-19 virus to Malta on Gozo Channel without the necessary precautions.

The paper says that the number of elderly people at risk of poverty has risen by more than half since 2012. Data for this year shows that 28 percent of people over 65 are at risk, up by 2.4 percent from 2019.

