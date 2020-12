Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poverty on the edges of society flagged by NGOs that work with vulnerable people may not be captured by official statistics, the National Audit Office said.

In a first report of its kind, the NAO analysed Malta’s progress in achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 1, aimed at ‘ending poverty in all its forms’. The report was tabled in parliament this evening.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 1742

Like this: Like Loading...