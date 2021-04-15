Malta: President Emeritus criticises fundraising legal notice

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes former President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca who said that a new legal notice regulating fundraising unfairly targets NGOs. Speaking during a discussion by the Faculty of Social Wellbeing, she said NGOs need support.

The paper says that the Broadcasting Authority upheld a complaint by the Nationalist Party of political imbalance on the national television station. The authority ordered PBS to air a message by PN Leader Bernard Grech as a remedy.

