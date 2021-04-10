Malta: President expresses nation’s condolences to Royal Family

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, aged 99, announced by Queen Elizabeth on Friday. President George Vella expressed deepest sympathy with the Royal Family on behalf of the people in Malta.

Another story says that Ħamrun Spartans were yesterday declared the winners of the 2020-21 Premier League by the Football Association, claiming the trophy for the first time in 30 years. Supporters drove around the main roads of Ħamrun in celebration.

