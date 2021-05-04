Malta: President hits back at social media backlash on Zejtun uglification post

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Office of the President has issued a rare statement defending a social media post in which George Vella voiced his concern at the construction of a four-storey tenement just a few metres away from a scheduled building close to his hometown street in Żejtun.

Vella, a former Labour minister for the environment and later foreign affairs, defended himself from criticism that he had only woke up to the reality of urban destruction now that it struck close to where he lives.

