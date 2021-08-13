Malta: President keeps a clear conscience

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes President George Vella that he is following his conscience and that not all his actions can be made public. The President was responding to questions on whether he should step down following the Caruana Galizia inquiry conclusions. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/12/qed-nimxi-mal-kuxjenza-il-president-george-vella/

The paper says Mosta mayor and PL election candidate Romilda Zarb was displeased with recent projects in the locality announced by parliamentary secretary Alex Muscat, leaving out the local council.

