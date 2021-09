Reading Time: < 1 minute

President George Vella has no qualms in paying his respects to murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia by visiting her grave, or the murder scene in Bidnija, or the memorial in Valletta, if her family does not object.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with Fr Joe Borg, the Editor of Newsbook.com.mt, on Newsbook Q&A, Vella noted that he had apologised to the Caruana Galizia family for “what I could have done, and what I was not aware of.”

Source Newsbook

