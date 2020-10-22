Malta: President Vella encourages people to open up about Covid-19 worries

Reading Time: < 1 minute



President of Malta George Vella, emphasized the importance of encouraging those who are finding it difficult to cope with the circumstances brought about by COVID-19 not to contain their worries but to open up, share their feelings with others, and be ready to accept advice and possibly treatment for their resultant mental condition. President Vella was addressing the virtual conference organized by the Richmond Foundation.

“This is nothing to be ashamed of. Nothing to hide. Nothing that should make one feel inferior. We are all different and we all have different mental carrying capacities and different breaking points. Keeping these difficulties to ourselves is no option. Early, qualified, professional attention, guidance and advice is of paramount importance to avoid further deterioration”, the President told the Richmond Foundation’s Annual Conference, which was held online and explored the mental health impact of social and economic measures on different groups in Malta.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1724

