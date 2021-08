Reading Time: < 1 minute



A Gozitan priest who was found guilty of molesting a 13-year-old girl had his request to be given back his teaching warrant turned down.

Fr Jesmond Gauci, 49, from Xagħra, was found guilty that in March 2014, and the months and years prior to that, he committed a violent attempt to molest the girl.

Source TVM

Updated 1745