The Sunday Times speaks to sources within the Labour Party who said that the Prime Minister is not expected to decide about the general election date before August, giving him time to assess the Covid-19 situation. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/robert-abelas-election-date-hinges-on-covid-19.872125

Another story reports that Judge Giovanni Grixti notified Minister Carmelo Abela that the police have requested access to his testimony given behind closed doors, alerting him that an investigation into his alleged involvement in the 2010 HSBC heist has been launched. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/minister-faces-new-probe-over-hsbc-heist-inside-man-claims.872122

