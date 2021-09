Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont follows an address by Prime Minister Robert Abela announcing support measures of up to €400 for couples with low income. Abela said that the government is committed to build on a strong economy to improve people’s lives.

The paper reports that a PN local councillor in Mqabba has resigned from the party but stayed on as an independent member. Jonathan Dingli said that he did not see the change he expected in the party.

