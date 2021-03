Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who warned against letting the guard down with the Covid-19 situation and called for vigilance as he announced new measures coming to effect over the Easter period.

Another story carries an interview with cancer patient Josianne Portelli who said that courage is half the cure. The 48-year-old said that the support from her family and friends is helping her in dealing with the disease.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...